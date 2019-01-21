Things to do in Portsmouth on Tuesday and Wednesday

The Sopranos will be at Gosport Jazz Club on Wednesday.

Here are our top picks. 

DISCUSSION: Gosport Borough Council, which represents Lee-on-the-Solent, will be discussing matters in the local area with police representatives. Lee Methodist Church Hall, Tuesday, 7.30pm.

FILM: When dictator Josef Stalin drops dead, his supporters enter a frantic power struggle as they try to brawl and backstab their way to the top. The Spring Arts centre, Havant, Wednesday, 1.45/7.30pm​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.

JAZZ: The Sopranos are a six-piece jazz band who play a variety of swinging jazz, influenced by Arlo Guthrie, Johnny Dodds and Jimmy Noone. Gosport Jazz Club, Wednesday, 8pm. 

STAGE: A young woman mourns her father and refuses to leave his side in the chapel. The undertaker is forced to stay and the two share secrets that form a bond forever. Tickets £7. Titchfield Festival Theatre, Tuesday, 7.30pm.

TALK: The Hants and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust welcomes a talk given by Deryn Hawkins and Alan Key about birds around the world. Suggested donation £3. Warblington School’s drama studio, Havant, Wednesday, 7.30pm. 

LEARN: The Railway Correspondence and Travel Society hosts an illustrated discussion by Phil Dominey about the South Western Railway franchise. Chichester County Hall, Wednesday, 7.30pm​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.