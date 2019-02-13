Things to do in Portsmouth on Valentine's Day and Friday

Here are our top picks.

TRIBUTE: Put on your red shoes and dance to your favourite Bowie songs, including Space Oddity, Starman , Fashion, Life on Mars, and Golden Years. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Friday, 7.30pm.

CONCERT: Pianist Margaret Fingerhut presents a special concert raising awareness and money for refugees and the City of Sanctuary charity. Portsmouth Cathedral, Thursday, 7.30pm.

COMEDY: Headlining the event is Meryl O'Rourke who will be joined by a special guest TBA, Hetty Austin, Sunjai Arif and Guide Award winner Joe Wells. The Wave Maiden, Southsea, Thursday, 7.30pm.

STAGE: Featuring Tez Ilyas, Ben Robson and headliner Kevin Bridges, spend Valentine’s night with award-winning comedians for a night filled with laughter. Tickets £19. Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth, Thursday, 7pm.

MUSIC: Fifty years on from the release of Rod’s first album, The Rod Stewart Story returns to the stage with popular frontman Paul Metcalfe. Tickets £21-£23. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Thursday, 7.30pm.

EVENT: Darktown Valentine’s Cabaret will be hosted by illustrator Jonny Hannah and other guest performers. Tickets £25 and book in advance by calling (023) 9277 8080. Aspex Gallery, Gunwharf Quays, Thursday, 6.30pm.