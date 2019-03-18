Things to do in the Portsmouth area on Tuesday and Wednesday

Here are our top picks.

STAGE: Jersey Boys tells the true life story of four boys who wrote their own songs and sold millions of records as Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Tuesday, 7.30pm.

MEETING: This Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust meeting will present an update and also a Q&A session with chief executive Mark Cubbon. Eastney Methodist Hall, Wednesday, 6-8pm.

EVENT: Write Angle present a spoken word event with Stewart Taylor. Also includes open mic for you to perform/recite. Admission £6. The Townhouse, Petersfield, Tuesday, 7.15pm.

COMEDY: Join James Alderson as he introduces the sixth year searching for the new South Coast Comedian of the Year Every heat is judged by the audience so go along and cheer on your favourite. Portsmouth Guildhall, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

CONCERT: Portsmouth Grammar School’s spring concert promises to be a lively evening featuring the Portsmouth Grammar School Big Band, jazz ensembles and rock bands. Portsmouth Grammar School, Tuesday, 7pm.

MUSIC: Chichester based Fire in the Meadow and The Hometown Show are the next Future Folk offering, with their blues-infused guitar and hammer banjo. Wine Vaults, Portsmouth, Tuesday, 8pm.