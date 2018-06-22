This is the Foreign Office’s latest travel advice for popular holiday destinations

Going on a summer holiday is one of the best British traditions.

Travelling to somewhere hot to lounge around in the sun for a couple of weeks, it’s basically perfection.

But in the modern age tourists have to remain vigilant as threats of terrorism as well as potential natural disasters.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office regularly issues travel advice for Brits heading abroad throughout the year.

Here is the latest advice and warnings for some of the most popular holiday destinations:

Egypt

British tourists are to avoid all travel to the Governorate of North Sinai, in North East Egypt, this is because of the significant increase in criminal activity and continued terrorist attacks on police and security forces that have resulted in deaths in the area.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office also advise against all but essential travel to Governorate of South Sinai and the area west of the Nile Valley and Nile Delta regions as well as advising against all but essential travel by air to or from popular resort town Sharm el Sheikh.

Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Egypt. You should be vigilant at all times and follow the advice of the Egyptian authorities and your travel company, if you have one.

There have been threats to western nationals, institutions and businesses posted on websites and social media. The main threat to foreigners is from extremists linked to Daesh-Sinai.

France

Around 17 million British nationals visit France every year. Most visits are trouble-free. The most common problem reported is pick-pocketing.

All vehicles, including motorbikes, driving in central Paris, Lyon and Grenoble now need to display a special ‘pollution sticker’.

Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in France. Due to ongoing threats to France by Islamist terrorist groups, and recent French military intervention against Daesh (formerly referred to as ISIL).

There remain some migrants around Calais, who may seek to enter the UK illegally. There have been instances of migrants seeking to slow down traffic on approach roads to ports, including by placing obstacles on the Calais Port approach road. If this happens you should keep moving where it’s safe to do so, or stop and call 112 if isn’t safe to proceed.

Germany

The Foreign Office has not issued any travel warnings for Germany but does say that terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Germany.

The German government has announced that increased security has been put in place as a precaution at public buildings, major events, transport hubs and large public gatherings. You should be vigilant and follow the advice of local authorities.

Around 2 million British nationals visit Germany every year. Most visits are trouble-free.

Mexico

Tourists helping to Mexico this summer have been issued some travel advice by the Foreign Office, particularly that it is now in Hurricane season - which runs from June to November - which affects both the Pacific and Atlantic coasts.

There were shooting incidents in Playa del Carmen, downtown Cancun and Los Cabos in 2017. On 21 February 2018, an explosive device detonated on a tourist ferry operating between Playa del Carmen and Cozumel, Quintana Roo. The explosion injured 20 people, including tourists.

On 1 March, local authorities found an undetonated device on another ferry operating on the same route. The Mexican authorities are continuing to investigate the incident. If you’re visiting any of these areas, you should monitor local advice, remain vigilant and follow the advice of the local authorities and your tour operator.

UK health authorities have classified Mexico as having a risk of Zika virus transmission.

Over 513,800 British nationals visited Mexico in 2016. Most visits are trouble-free.

The security situation can pose a risk for foreigners. Be alert to the existence of street crime as well as more serious violent crime like robbery, assault and vehicle hijacking. In certain parts of Mexico you should take particular care to avoid being caught up in drug related violence between criminal groups.

Although there’s no recent history of terrorism in Mexico, attacks can’t be ruled out.

Monaco

Terrorist attacks in Monaco can’t be ruled out. Most visits are trouble-free.

Portugal

At the moment no travel warnings have been issued for Portugal with the Foreign Office saying around 2.3 million British nationals visited Portugal in 2016. Most visits are trouble-free.

Beware of street crime. Thieves tend to target money and passports so don’t keep them all in one place.

Walking the levadas (ancient irrigation channels) is a popular activity in Madeira, but the walks can be challenging if you are inexperienced.

Terrorist attacks in Portugal can’t be ruled out.

Spain

The Foreign Office has not issued any travel warnings for Spain, saying over 12 million British nationals visit Spain every year. Most visits are trouble-free.

However it does advise that there have been several deaths as a result of falls from balconies. Don’t take any unnecessary risks, especially when under the influence of drink or drugs.

There have been reports of an increase in holidaymakers being encouraged to submit a claim for personal injury if they have experienced gastric illness during their stay. If you make a false or fraudulent claim, you may face legal proceedings in the UK or Spain.

Terrorists are likely to try to carry out attacks in Spain.

Thailand

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advise against all but essential travel to the provinces on the Thai-Malaysia border in the south of the country, including: Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Southern Songkhla province.

British nationals make over one million visits to Thailand every year. Most visits are trouble-free. But there have been attacks, sometimes violent, involving British people.

If you’re visiting Thailand, make sure you research local laws and customs before you travel. Laws can be very different from the UK and penalties for offences can be severe. Penalties for possession, distribution or manufacture of drugs can include the death penalty.

Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Thailand. There were explosions in Bangkok in April and May 2017.

Tunisia

The travel advice for Brits visiting Tunisia has been updated last week, with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office advising against all travel to the southern part of the country, south of towns of El Borma and Dhehiba, near the border with Libya as well as the Chaambi Mountains National Park in the North West of the country.

They also advise against all but essential travel within 10km of the Algerian border, the governorate of Kasserine and all areas withing 75km of the Libyan border.

A state of emergency is in effect in Tunisia, imposed after a suicide attack on a police bus on 24 November 2015. It’s been extended a number of times, most recently on 12 March 2018 by 7 months.

Terrorists are still very likely to try to carry out attacks in Tunisia, including against UK and Western interests. Security forces remain on a high state of alert in Tunis and other places.

Turkey

If you are heading to Turkey this summer you are advised to avoid all travel to within 10 km of the border with Syria and to the city of Diyarbakir.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office also advised against all but essential travel to Sirnak, Mardin, Sanliurfa, Gaziantep, Diyarbakir, Kilis and Hatay provinces as well as provinces of Siirt, Tunceli and Hakkari.

British nationals travelling in Hatay Province (within which we already advise against all but essential travel) should be aware that as a result of the ongoing conflict in Syria, roads leading towards the border may be subject to closure.

Presidential and parliamentary elections will take place on 24 June 2018. This may result in rallies and demonstrations around the country. You should avoid large gatherings and follow the advice of the local authorities.

Additional security measures have been in place on flights departing from Turkey to the UK since March 2017.

Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Turkey. Terrorist groups, including Kurdish groups, Daesh (formerly referred to as ISIL) and far left organisations, continue to plan and carry out attacks.

USA

The Foreign Office have not issued any travel warnings for America, but do say that terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in the USA. Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners.

If you are going to Hawaii in the coming weeks beware that there has been volcanic eruption on Hawaii’s Big Island and some local residents have been evacuated.

Vietnam

Currently the Foreign Office does not have any travel warnings in place for Vietnam but tourists are advised to avoid all protests.

British nationals make over 280,000 visits to Vietnam every year. Most visits are trouble-free.

UK health authorities have classified Vietnam as having a risk of Zika virus transmission.

Although there’s no recent history of terrorism in Vietnam, attacks can’t be ruled out.