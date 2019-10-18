This week's recipe | Apple fritters

Have your say

Pop into your greengrocer to see butternut squashes piled high next to an array of root vegetables and cabbages.

Figs, damsons and pears are laid out with big Bramley apples just asking to be baked or stewed for crumbles.

Autumn produce at its finest.

Ingredients – makes 4 to 6 fritters

2 large Bramley apples

60g sugar

30ml water

Juice of half a lemon

7g agar agar

Flour for dusting

2 eggs, beaten

Tbsp plain flour

200g panko bread crumbs

Method

1. Peel, core and chop the apples and place in a large saucepan.

2. Add lemon juice, water and sugar.

3. Put the saucepan on a low heat and cook until the apple breaks down. Stir occasionally to stop the apple burning.

4. Once the apple is cooked to a purée, put 500g into a saucepan.

5. Add the agar agar and return to the heat and simmer for 2 mins.

6. Pour the apple into a greaseproof-lined tray to 1cm depth.

7. Allow to cool and put in the fridge for 30 mins.

8. Cut 4 to 6 rounds out of the mix with a 5cm cutter.

9. Dust the apple discs with flour. Whisk the tbspn of flour and eggs together and then drop the flared discs into the egg mixture before coating in breadcrumbs.

10. Put them back into the egg and crumbs for a second coating.

11. Heat a fryer to 180C and carefully fry the fritters until golden brown.