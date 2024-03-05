A27 collision southbound on Wide Lane Southbound at Mansbridge Road
There has been a collision on the A27 southbound which has resulted in heavy congestion.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
There has been a collision on the A27 which has caused heavy congestion as a result. On the AA map, there is currently red lines across this area.
The AA said: "Reports of queueing traffic due to crash on Wide Lane Southbound at A27 Mansbridge Road."