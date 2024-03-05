A27 collision southbound on Wide Lane Southbound at Mansbridge Road

There has been a collision on the A27 southbound which has resulted in heavy congestion.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Mar 2024, 10:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

There has been a collision on the A27 which has caused heavy congestion as a result. On the AA map, there is currently red lines across this area.

The AA said: "Reports of queueing traffic due to crash on Wide Lane Southbound at A27 Mansbridge Road."

For more information, click here.

Related topics:A27TrafficRTC