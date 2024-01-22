News you can trust since 1877
A272 closed between A32 Gosport Road and Stocks Lane following collision involving overturned lorry

A major road in Hampshire is closed in both directions following a collision involving an overturned lorry.

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 12:09 GMT
The A272 is closed in both directions between A32 Gosport Road and Stocks Lane due to a road traffic collision. This incident involved an overturned lorry and as a result there are heavy delays.

