A272 closed between A32 Gosport Road and Stocks Lane following collision involving overturned lorry
A major road in Hampshire is closed in both directions following a collision involving an overturned lorry.
The A272 is closed in both directions between A32 Gosport Road and Stocks Lane due to a road traffic collision. This incident involved an overturned lorry and as a result there are heavy delays.