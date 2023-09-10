Brian Sessions, the driver on a poignant Hampshire train journey almost 60 years ago

Brian Sessions

Portsmouth-born Brian Sessions was a driver on British Railways and South West Trains.

On Sunday November 5 1963, he drive the last train over the Billy line from Havant to Hayling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last timetabled train ran the day before, driven by Sid ’Taffy’ Sparks, but on the Sunday a special was organised by the Railway Correspondence & Travel Society. After the trip, the society then travelled the Dockyard Branch.

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian started his career at Fratton Depot around 1950 as a fireman. After national service in the RAF, he returned to the railways and he moved to Guildford depot to obtain his driver’s job.

At the end of steam, in 1967, he returned to Fratton Motive Power Depot, as it had become.

His route knowledge was vast, to Bristol, Weymouth. London Waterloo via Woking, London Victoria via Brighton and the Mid-Sussex route. He drove all classes of locomotives before retiring aged 60.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Away from the railways, Brian’s beautiful garden was opened to the general public to raise funds for charity.

He was married to Pat, who passed away some 15 years ago.

Brians funeral service will be at the Oaks Crematorium, Havant, on Thursday September 28 (1pm) and afterwards at the Conservative Club, Emsworth Road, Havant.