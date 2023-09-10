Brian Sessions, the driver on a poignant Hampshire train journey almost 60 years ago
Portsmouth-born Brian Sessions was a driver on British Railways and South West Trains.
The last timetabled train ran the day before, driven by Sid ’Taffy’ Sparks, but on the Sunday a special was organised by the Railway Correspondence & Travel Society. After the trip, the society then travelled the Dockyard Branch.
Brian started his career at Fratton Depot around 1950 as a fireman. After national service in the RAF, he returned to the railways and he moved to Guildford depot to obtain his driver’s job.
At the end of steam, in 1967, he returned to Fratton Motive Power Depot, as it had become.
His route knowledge was vast, to Bristol, Weymouth. London Waterloo via Woking, London Victoria via Brighton and the Mid-Sussex route. He drove all classes of locomotives before retiring aged 60.
Away from the railways, Brian’s beautiful garden was opened to the general public to raise funds for charity.
He was married to Pat, who passed away some 15 years ago.
Brians funeral service will be at the Oaks Crematorium, Havant, on Thursday September 28 (1pm) and afterwards at the Conservative Club, Emsworth Road, Havant.
If you wish to attend, contact Bob Hind on 02392 435936 so catering numbers can be arranged.