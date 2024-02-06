An image has captured how a car mounted the pavement and nearly collided with the public toilets near Asda in Waterlooville. The incident took place this morning (February 6) and as a result, emergency services were at the scene. The car was seen to have driven onto the verge near the toilets and a police car and ambulance was on the site of the collision. The ladies toilets have been closed this afternoon as a result but the Havant Borough Council toilets do not seem to be damaged.