News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Car mounts pavement and verge almost colliding with public toilets in Waterlooville near Asda

A car has mounted the pavement near the public toilets in Waterlooville.

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Feb 2024, 14:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

An image has captured how a car mounted the pavement and nearly collided with the public toilets near Asda in Waterlooville. The incident took place this morning (February 6) and as a result, emergency services were at the scene. The car was seen to have driven onto the verge near the toilets and a police car and ambulance was on the site of the collision. The ladies toilets have been closed this afternoon as a result but the Havant Borough Council toilets do not seem to be damaged.

Related topics:ASDAWaterloovilleEmergency services