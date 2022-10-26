Condor Ferries has seen a significant increase in the number of travellers to the Channel Islands this summer from Portsmouth.

This is due to an uptick in self-drive trips, with travellers looking to avoid rising car rental costs and flight free holidays closer to home.

Condor Liberation at Poole Harbour.

From July to September 20, Condor Ferries carried 4,700 more cars to the Channel Islands – a 25 per cent increase compared to 25 per cent.

There were 11,750 more visitors to the Channel Islands.

John Napton, CEO at Condor Ferries, said they are increasing capacity to meet demand.

He added: ‘After a summer of airport chaos and flight cancellations and rising travel costs, more people seek the convenience and value ferry holidays offer.

‘They are also looking for destinations that are easy to reach and not too far from home.