Delays on A3M following collision northbound between junction 3 Waterlooville and junction 2 Cowplain

A collision on the A3M northbound is causing delays as one lane is blocked.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Mar 2024, 11:51 GMT
The collision has taken place on the A3M northbound between junction 3, B2150, Waterlooville, and junction 2, B2149, Cowplain. One lane is blocked and, as a result, there are delays on approach to the area.

