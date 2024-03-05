Delays on A3M following collision northbound between junction 3 Waterlooville and junction 2 Cowplain
A collision on the A3M northbound is causing delays as one lane is blocked.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The collision has taken place on the A3M northbound between junction 3, B2150, Waterlooville, and junction 2, B2149, Cowplain. One lane is blocked and, as a result, there are delays on approach to the area.