Hayling Ferry captain Colin Hill, left, and film-maker James Dunlop

Local filmmaker James Dunlop is taking viewers on a captivating journey aboard the historic Hayling Ferry, revealing the integral role it plays in connecting two communities and the challenges that threaten its existence.

Titled ‘Britain’s 3 Minute Ferry’, the documentary intimately portrays the daily life of Captain Colin Hill, a dedicated mariner with over four decades of experience, and highlights the vital community service the ferry represents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more than 200 years, the Hayling Ferry has served as a lifeline between Portsmouth and Hayling, transporting hundreds of passengers daily during the summer months and serving as a reliable means of transportation even during the quieter winter season.

The Hayling Ferry

However, the ferry’s future hangs in the balance due to a concerning increase in Harbour Dues and licensing fees imposed by the Langstone Harbour Board this year.

The documentary captures the essence of Hill’s unwavering commitment to the ferry service over his seven-year tenure as its captain.

Having crossed Langstone Harbour over 46,000 times as Captain, Hill has not only become the face of the ferry but also a symbol of resilience and dedication within the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘This documentary unveils the true essence of the Hayling Ferry – a community lifeline that has connected generations," explained Dunlop.

"Through intimate and frank conversations with Captain Colin, we witness his day, his dedication to the passengers, and his unyielding passion for this community service.”

Despite the challenges posed by the increase in dues and fees, Hill remains adamant about keeping the ferry service affordable for the local community, refusing to increase its ticket price.

The documentary also addresses the issue of harassment faced by passengers on the Portsmouth pontoon, with unruly children attempting to disrupt the ferry’s operations and even endangering lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The documentary also underscores the life-saving contributions of Hill and the ferry itself, having rescued individuals from the water and assisted boats in distress.

The documentary premieres on the James Dunlop Discovers YouTube channel at 7.30pm on Friday, August 25.

"It promises to be a heartfelt exploration of the challenges faced by the Hayling Ferry and the indomitable spirit of Captain Colin Hill,” stated Dunlop.