Eastern Road: Heavy delays on A27 for commuters in Portsmouth area following major road closure

Hefty delays continue on a major road in Portsmouth following a road closure.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 19th Mar 2024, 17:38 GMT
Eastern Road is due to remain closed until later on in the week (March 23) whilst Southern Water complete repairs following continuous problems with leaks. As a result of the road closure southbound, there is an unprecedented level of delays and congestion during rush hour and this is expected to continue until the road reopens. The closure in place is between the A27 to Anchorage Road.

For more information about diversions and delays, click here.

