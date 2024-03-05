Eastern Road A2030 southbound closed unexpectedly causing havoc on roads
A major route into the city has been closed unexpectedly and it is not expected to re-open until this evening, according to Google maps.
A stretch of Eastern Road, A2030, southbound has been closed today (March 5) with no warning or information. According to Google maps, the road is not due to re-open until 5pm this evening but the reasoning behind the closure is currently unknown. This is due to have a significant impact on congestion.