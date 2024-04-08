Ford Fiesta driver pulled over after driving with flat tyre - and they tested positive for cocain
Officers from the Hampshire Policing Unit pulled over a car after it was driving with a flat tyre - and the driver was found with cocaine in their system.
The policing unit took to Facebook after an incident on Saturday, April 6 where they took in a driver who was driving a vehicle that had a flat tyre.
The post said: “This Ford Fiesta in #Botley caught our eye and our ears... according to the driver, the tyre had not long gone Flat. Our professional judgement suggested this wasn't the case. The rim had worn smooth and Fractured. It came as no surprise when a positive drug wipe for Cocaine followed.”
