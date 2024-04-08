Ford Fiesta driver pulled over after driving with flat tyre - and they tested positive for cocain

Officers from the Hampshire Policing Unit pulled over a car after it was driving with a flat tyre - and the driver was found with cocaine in their system.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 8th Apr 2024, 07:44 BST
The policing unit took to Facebook after an incident on Saturday, April 6 where they took in a driver who was driving a vehicle that had a flat tyre.

Driver of Ford Fiesta in Botley came back positive for having cocaine in their system after the policing unit pulled them over after they werr driving with a flat tyre.

The post said: “This Ford Fiesta in #Botley caught our eye and our ears... according to the driver, the tyre had not long gone Flat. Our professional judgement suggested this wasn't the case. The rim had worn smooth and Fractured. It came as no surprise when a positive drug wipe for Cocaine followed.”

