Gosport collision resulted in car containing child being flipped onto roof

At approximately 5:52pm last night (February 2), Police were called to a collision on Stoke Road, Gosport, where it was reported that a vehicle had flipped onto its roof. It was also reported that there was a young child in the car.

Members of the public rushed to the aid of the driver and the distressed child and offered them chairs to sit on and glasses of water. A local business allowed the occupants of the vehicle into their premises to keep them out of the cold.

A post on the Gosport Police Facebook said: "Officers from the District Policing Team and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit were deployed immediately. Emergency Services arrived on scene and, thankfully, found no apparent injuries to the driver or young child. The child was taken to hospital as a precaution."