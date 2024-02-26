There are delays in both directions on Titchfield Lane in Wickham this morning (February 26) after the strong winds has forced a tree to fall down across the road.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary on Facebook said: "Officers are currently on scene with a fallen tree on Titchfield Lane, Wickham - close to the Wickham Park Golf Club. The road is currently blocked in both directions.We hope to have the road reopen shortly, we will keep you updated."