Hampshire traffic: Fallen tree on Titchfield Lane in Wickham causing carnage as both directions blocked
A road has been closed in Wickham following a fallen tree which spans both lanes - emergency services are at the scene.
There are delays in both directions on Titchfield Lane in Wickham this morning (February 26) after the strong winds has forced a tree to fall down across the road.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary on Facebook said: "Officers are currently on scene with a fallen tree on Titchfield Lane, Wickham - close to the Wickham Park Golf Club. The road is currently blocked in both directions.We hope to have the road reopen shortly, we will keep you updated."