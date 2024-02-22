Hampshire traffic: One lane blocked on M3 southbound between junction 5 and 6 following collision
One lane has been blocked on the M3 following a collision - delays are forming.
The AA route planner has confirmed that the collision has taken place on the M3 southbound and one lane is blocked between junction 5, A287, near Hook, and junction 6, A339, near Basingstoke. The delays are building and they are currently backing past junction 5.