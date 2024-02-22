News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire traffic: One lane blocked on M3 southbound between junction 5 and 6 following collision

One lane has been blocked on the M3 following a collision - delays are forming.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 11:40 GMT
The AA route planner has confirmed that the collision has taken place on the M3 southbound and one lane is blocked between junction 5, A287, near Hook, and junction 6, A339, near Basingstoke. The delays are building and they are currently backing past junction 5.

