Airline cancels flights from major UK airport due to ‘high winds’. (Photo: Getty Images)

British Airways has cancelled several flights from the airport today (Thursday, September 21), which follows a number of cancelled flights to and from Heathrow Airport yesterday (Wednesday, September 20) due to “high winds”.

The airline said yesterday that the windy weather has resulted in Air Traffic Control restrictions which is limiting the number of aircraft that can land and depart per hour at Heathrow Airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

British Airways said in a statement: “We’ve been in touch with customers to apologise and provide them with rebooking options or the option to receive a full refund.”

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today there are more British Airways flights that have been cancelled from Heathrow. Flights to destinations including Rome, Paris and Copenhagen have all been cancelled.

Listed are the British Airways flights that have been cancelled from Heathrow Airport today (Thursday, September 21).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

British Airways cancelled flights from Heathrow - departures

10:40 BA flight to Dublin BA843

11:35 BA flight to Geneva BA730

12:05 BA flight to Zurich BA714

12:20 BA flight to Rome BA560

16:10 BA flight to Seattle BA049

17:05 BA flight to Boston BA203

17:15 BA flight to Paris BA322

17:20 BA flight to Copenhagen BA820

British Airways cancelled flights from Heathrow - arrivals