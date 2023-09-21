Heathrow Airport cancelled flights: British Airways cancels routes due to ‘high winds’ - list of affected departures and arrivals
British Airways has cancelled several flights from the airport today (Thursday, September 21), which follows a number of cancelled flights to and from Heathrow Airport yesterday (Wednesday, September 20) due to “high winds”.
The airline said yesterday that the windy weather has resulted in Air Traffic Control restrictions which is limiting the number of aircraft that can land and depart per hour at Heathrow Airport.
British Airways said in a statement: “We’ve been in touch with customers to apologise and provide them with rebooking options or the option to receive a full refund.”
Today there are more British Airways flights that have been cancelled from Heathrow. Flights to destinations including Rome, Paris and Copenhagen have all been cancelled.
Yellow weather warnings were issued by the Met Office across a number of regions yesterday including Hampshire, with heavy downpours of rain in the Portsmouth area last night.
Listed are the British Airways flights that have been cancelled from Heathrow Airport today (Thursday, September 21).
British Airways cancelled flights from Heathrow - departures
- 10:40 BA flight to Dublin BA843
- 11:35 BA flight to Geneva BA730
- 12:05 BA flight to Zurich BA714
- 12:20 BA flight to Rome BA560
- 16:10 BA flight to Seattle BA049
- 17:05 BA flight to Boston BA203
- 17:15 BA flight to Paris BA322
- 17:20 BA flight to Copenhagen BA820
British Airways cancelled flights from Heathrow - arrivals
- 10:00 BA flight from Athens BA631
- 10:40 BA flight from Nashville BA222
- 10:50 BA flight from San Francisco BA284
- 10:50 BA flight from Edinburgh BA1439
- 11:00 BA flight from Washington DC BA292
- 12:15 BA flight from Glasgow BA1479
- 14:20 BA flight from Dublin BA835
- 15:30 BA flight from Mexico City BA242
- 15:40 BA flight from Geneva BA731
- 16:30 BA flight from Zurich BA715
- 18:25 BA flight from Rome BA559
- 19:35 BA flight from New York City BA178
- 20:45 BA flight from Paris BA327
- 22:20 BA flight from Copenhagen BA821