Lane blocked on M3 northbound between junction 14, M27, and junction 13 following collision

A collision on the M3 has resulted in one lane being blocked - and delays are building.

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Jan 2024, 07:39 GMT
Updated 25th Jan 2024, 07:50 GMT
There are reports of a lane being blocked on the M3 northbound following a road traffic collision. The lane is blocked between junction 14, M27, and junction 13, A335, Eastleigh. As a result of the incident, heavy delays are building.

It is advised that commuters take extra time this morning.

