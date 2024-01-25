Lane blocked on M3 northbound between junction 14, M27, and junction 13 following collision
A collision on the M3 has resulted in one lane being blocked - and delays are building.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
There are reports of a lane being blocked on the M3 northbound following a road traffic collision. The lane is blocked between junction 14, M27, and junction 13, A335, Eastleigh. As a result of the incident, heavy delays are building.
It is advised that commuters take extra time this morning.