Traffic: London Road partially blocked between Childerstone Close and Tower Road due to collision
A road traffic collision near Liphook is causing significant delays for commuters this morning.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
London Road, B2131 near Liphook, is partially blocked in both directions between Childerstone Close and Tower Road due to a road traffic collision. As a result, delays are building in the area and commuters should take extra time this morning.