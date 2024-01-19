News you can trust since 1877
Traffic: London Road partially blocked between Childerstone Close and Tower Road due to collision

A road traffic collision near Liphook is causing significant delays for commuters this morning.

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 19th Jan 2024, 07:47 GMT
London Road, B2131 near Liphook, is partially blocked in both directions between Childerstone Close and Tower Road due to a road traffic collision. As a result, delays are building in the area and commuters should take extra time this morning.

