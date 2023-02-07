A lorry in Barnham, West Sussex, collided with a railway bridge this morning causing service cancellations.

Southern Rail confirmed that the vehicle had collided with the bridge in a Tweet posted at 5.11am this morning.

Southern Rail said earlier today: ‘Services have been cancelled until further notice.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Members of Network Rail are en route and once on site will carry out an inspection of the bridge, checking for any damage.’

The incident took place at Barnham, West Sussex but affected some services in Portsmouth including those leaving from Portsmouth Harbour.

Southern Rail added: ‘Trains are unable to run through Barnham, due to a lorry colliding with a bridge. Please delay travelling until later today.

‘If you do travel now, you may need to use an alternative route to complete your journey.’