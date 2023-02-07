Lorry collides with railway bridge in Barnham and causes disruption to Portsmouth train services
Trains services in Hampshire have been disrupted this morning after a lorry became stuck under a railway bridge.
Southern Rail confirmed that the vehicle had collided with the bridge in a Tweet posted at 5.11am this morning.
Southern Rail said earlier today: ‘Services have been cancelled until further notice.’
‘Members of Network Rail are en route and once on site will carry out an inspection of the bridge, checking for any damage.’
The incident took place at Barnham, West Sussex but affected some services in Portsmouth including those leaving from Portsmouth Harbour.
Southern Rail added: ‘Trains are unable to run through Barnham, due to a lorry colliding with a bridge. Please delay travelling until later today.
‘If you do travel now, you may need to use an alternative route to complete your journey.’
As of around 6am this morning the railway service provider confirmed that ‘most lines have been reopened’ but warned some services have been cancelled or delayed.