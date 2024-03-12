M27: Delays of 20 minutes on A27 and M27 westbound between A259 Havant Road and Junction 12

There are delays on the M27 which back down to the A27 near Emsworth this morning.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 12th Mar 2024, 07:57 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

There is congestion of approximately 20 minutes on the M27 eastbound this morning (March 12) and delays are between Emsworth and Port Solent.

On Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel's Twitter, it said: "#A27/#M27 Westbound - approx 20-minute delays between A259 Havant Rd #Emsworth and J12/#M275 #PortSolent, no reported incidents."

The AA has said that the traffic has not been helped by the roadworks which are in place further down the M27.

For more information, click here.

Related topics:M27A27Port SolentTwitterHampshire County CouncilTraffic