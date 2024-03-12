M27: Delays of 20 minutes on A27 and M27 westbound between A259 Havant Road and Junction 12
There are delays on the M27 which back down to the A27 near Emsworth this morning.
There is congestion of approximately 20 minutes on the M27 eastbound this morning (March 12) and delays are between Emsworth and Port Solent.
On Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel's Twitter, it said: "#A27/#M27 Westbound - approx 20-minute delays between A259 Havant Rd #Emsworth and J12/#M275 #PortSolent, no reported incidents."
The AA has said that the traffic has not been helped by the roadworks which are in place further down the M27.