M27 traffic: Collision between J12 on M275 and A27 Havant bypass eastbound causing significant delays
A road traffic collision on the M27 eastbound is causing significant delays for commuters this morning.
There are reports of one lane being blocked between junction 12 on the M275 eastbound near Port Solent and the A27 Havant Bypass due to a road traffic collision. There are heavy delays as a result of the incident and it would be wise to leave plenty of time travelling this morning.