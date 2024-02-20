News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

M27 traffic: Collision between J12 on M275 and A27 Havant bypass eastbound causing significant delays

A road traffic collision on the M27 eastbound is causing significant delays for commuters this morning.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 20th Feb 2024, 07:25 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

There are reports of one lane being blocked between junction 12 on the M275 eastbound near Port Solent and the A27 Havant Bypass due to a road traffic collision. There are heavy delays as a result of the incident and it would be wise to leave plenty of time travelling this morning.

For more information about the delays, click here.

Related topics:Port SolentTrafficM27A27