M3 reopens following six car collision on junction 11 westbound

The M3 has reopened following resurfacing works due to a six vehicle collision.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 09:14 GMT
The police were called at 4:40pm on Friday (March 1) to reports of a collision involving six vehicles on the M3 southbound at junction 11. Officers attended and the carriageway was closed to allow for the vehicles to be recovered. The road was closed for hours last night with a diversion route in place for commuters. No serious injuries were reported and the road has since reopened following resurfacing works.

For more information about the incident, click here.

