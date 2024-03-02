M3 reopens following six car collision on junction 11 westbound
The M3 has reopened following resurfacing works due to a six vehicle collision.
The police were called at 4:40pm on Friday (March 1) to reports of a collision involving six vehicles on the M3 southbound at junction 11. Officers attended and the carriageway was closed to allow for the vehicles to be recovered. The road was closed for hours last night with a diversion route in place for commuters. No serious injuries were reported and the road has since reopened following resurfacing works.