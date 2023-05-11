Motorcyclist hospitalised after colliding with car in incident which blocked A32
A motorcyclist has been hospitalised following a collision on the A32 – with police called to the scene.
By Joe Buncle
Published 11th May 2023, 16:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 16:14 BST
The road, near West Meon in the Meon Valley, was closed while police dealt with the incident.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘We were called at 12.03pm today (Thursday May 11) to a report of a collision between a grey Land Rover Freelander and a brown BMW motorcycle on the A32, Filmore Hill Lane. The motorcyclist sustained a minor injury and has been taken to hospital.’
The motorcyclist’s condition is currently unknown.