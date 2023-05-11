News you can trust since 1877
Motorcyclist hospitalised after colliding with car in incident which blocked A32

A motorcyclist has been hospitalised following a collision on the A32 – with police called to the scene.

By Joe Buncle
Published 11th May 2023, 16:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 16:14 BST

The road, near West Meon in the Meon Valley, was closed while police dealt with the incident.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘We were called at 12.03pm today (Thursday May 11) to a report of a collision between a grey Land Rover Freelander and a brown BMW motorcycle on the A32, Filmore Hill Lane. The motorcyclist sustained a minor injury and has been taken to hospital.’

The motorcyclist’s condition is currently unknown.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital following the collison.The motorcyclist was taken to hospital following the collison.
