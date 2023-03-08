Police attended the incident on the A325 motorway near Bucks Horn Oak, Hampshire at about midday on Wednesday, March 8. The elderly victim died despite medical assistance at the scene.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said in a statement: ‘We are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal road traffic collision on the A325.

‘We were called just before 12pm today (8 March) to the A325 near Bucks Horn Oak. This involved a black Mercedes-Benz E250 and a grey Seat Leon. Medical assistance was given to all involved but sadly, a man in his 70s died at the scene. The road was closed for our investigation and should reopen very shortly.

Police appeal

‘PC David Parkinson, of the Roads Policing Unit, would like anyone who witnessed this incident or the moments leading up to it to contact us. He would particularly like to speak to anyone with relevant dash-cam footage.’