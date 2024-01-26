A27 traffic: One person sustains potentially serious injuries following collision on A27 Portchester Road
A person has sustained potentially serious injuries following a two car collision on the A27.
The police were called at 6.12pm yesterday (January 25) with reports of a collision on the A27 Portchester Road involving a Ford Focus and a Toyota Yaris. As a result of the collision, one person sustained potentially serious injuries and a second person sustained minor injuries. Emergency services were at the scene of the collision and it caused some delays.
