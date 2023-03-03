Santoña is Brittany Ferries’ newest vessel which will be added to their roster of ferries. She will be escorted to Portsmouth International Port today by two Hovertravel hovercrafts in a one off flypast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new ship is powered by cleaner liquefied natural gas (LNG), which means less CO2 will be emitted into the atmosphere. Passengers has also been told to expect a smoother and quieter ride.

Santona.

Santoña will be arriving at 4pm this afternoon. Residents can catch a glimpse of the vessel at Southsea Common. A champagne drinks reception will be held at the port tonight to celebrate its arrival.

The vessel will depart tonight on its first commercial voyage to Santander in northern Spain. Currently, she is scheduled to make crossings to the northern Spanish city twice a week, alongside a once a week return-trip to Cherbourg in France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad