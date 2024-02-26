Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are no Southern trains between Littlehampton and London Victoria, while services between Brighton and Chichester are heavily disrupted and reduced to an hourly timetable.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “At 3.04am there was a loss of power across some of the UK Power Network which significantly impacted our Three Bridges Signalling Centre which controls the signalling, the railway’s traffic light system, across the majority of our Sussex route.

“All signalling was restored at 6.30am and while some Southern services have resumed operating across the Sussex route, a number of Southern and Thameslink services remain significantly disrupted and there are currently no Gatwick Express services in operation until further notice.

“We’re really sorry to any passengers disrupted this morning and we encourage passengers to check with their train operator before travelling for the latest information and updates.”

Thameslink is not running services between Cambridge and Brighton, while there is a reduced service at Preston Park, Hassocks, Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath towards Gatwick Airport.