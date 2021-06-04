The review saw Portugal bumped from the green list to the amber list, meaning those returning from the country will need to be tested and quarantine at home for up to 10 days.

Seven countries – including Sri Lanka and Egypt – have also been added to the red list, which requires those returning to quarantine in a specified hotel.

Southampton Airport is continuing to run services to Faro, in the south of Portugal, and Gibraltar, which remains on the UK’s green list.

Southampton Airport is continuing to run flights abroad after the government updated its travel traffic light list.

Eastern Airways is running flights to Gibraltar on Fridays and Mondays.

British Airways is continuing to sell tickets on its flights to Faro, which depart on Saturdays and Sundays.

Domestic flights are still available to Manchester, Leeds, Teeside, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, and Belfast.

It comes as the country’s second biggest tour operator, Jet2, cancelled all international flights and holidays up to July 1.

The holiday provider, which has previously run services from Southampton Airport, had been due to restart operations on June 24 following the original green list.

But yesterday’s changes prompted the restart’s push-back, with Southampton Airport warning that the ‘unpredictable conditions’ would mean many airlines would find it ‘impossible’ to operate.

In a statement sent to The News, a spokesman for AGS Airports Ltd, which owns Southampton Airport, said: ‘We fully appreciate that public health must always come first, however, it will be disappointing for our passengers that no further countries will join the small number of destinations included in the green list following this first review.

‘Within two weeks of the safe restart commencing Portugal is now an amber-list country and passengers who have flown there recently, or are due to, will now need to quarantine at home for 10 days on top of the testing costs required in order to travel.

‘The red, amber and green list system was designed to address the confusion of last year where a country was deemed safe for non-essential travel and then back on the quarantine list within a matter of days.

‘The continued uncertainty associated with international travel will not only seriously damage passenger confidence, which is already extremely fragile, it will also put the aviation industry and the hundreds of thousands of jobs associated with it at real risk.’

All changes to the lists will come into effect at 4am on Tuesday, June 8.

