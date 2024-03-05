Two lanes blocked M3 junction 11 near Winchester following serious road traffic collision, CCTV confirms

Two lanes are blocked on the M3 northbound near Winchester following a serious collision.
Published 5th Mar 2024
Significant delays are building on the M3 as CCTV reveals that there are two lanes blocked following a road traffic collision. The incident has taken place on the M3 northbound and there are delays of approximately 65 minutes.

