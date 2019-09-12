Turkish delight: RECIPE

Last week we hosted the wedding breakfast of a couple who have been eating in our restaurant for many years.

We discussed starters and what they thought would be good for the main course, but they were adamant what dessert should be.

A few years back I created a dessert of Turkish delight with iced milk and hot chocolate sauce, and it was this that they wanted for pudding.

Rose water can be replaced with elderflower cordial – it is just as wonderful.

Ingredients

340g caster sugar

150ml water

25g glucose

Tsp rose water

25g cornflour

5 leaves gelatine

Method

1. Put the sugar, 120ml of the water and glucose into a saucepan and bring to the boil.

2. Simmer for 5 mins.

3. Allow to stand for 10 mins to cool slightly.

4. Mix the remaining 30ml water and cornflour together and whisk into the syrup.

5. Put back on the heat and bring to the boil while stirring.

6. Soften the gelatine in cold water and then squeeze out any excess water. Whisk the gelatine into the syrup and take off the heat.

7. Stir in rose water and then pour into a shallow tray that is lined with lightly-oiled greaseproof paper.

8. Allow to cool and then put in the fridge for 3 hours to set.

9. Remove from tray, cut into squares and coat with a mixture of 50g icing sugar and 50g cornflour.