Childhood sweethearts Carol and Peter Breedon are celebrating 60 years by each other’s side.

‘You should never be afraid to speak out and you always have to be honest with each other,’ says Carol, 77.

The Breedons on their wedding day. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

The couple first met when they were growing up in Portsmouth, with Carol in Hayling Avenue and Peter in Langley Road.

‘I’ve known him since I was 10-years-old as we used to play in the lanes together. I used to sneak over and play with him when I wasn’t supposed to,’ laughs Carol.

When he was just 17, Peter proposed. As they were dating throughout their teenage years, Carol insists she was not scared to marry at a young age.

‘We got engaged in August 1956. Peter just said “let’s get married” and I didn’t object. He didn’t get down on one knee or anything, nothing soppy like that,’ laughs Carol.

‘My father didn’t object until we were walking down the aisle. He said “let’s turn back now, I’m taking you home” and I said “no, I want to do this.”’

Knowing her own mind, Carol married her soulmate Peter on Boxing Day 1958 at St Mary’s Church, Fratton.

‘It was so misty, cold and raining. The photographer didn’t turn up because he supposedly couldn’t find St Mary’s Church so we only have a few wedding pictures,’ remincses Carol.

‘But it was a lovely day. We had our reception at St George’s School as Peter’s father was a caretaker there.’

After his stint in National Service, Peter joined the army while Carol worked in shops and factories in Portsmouth.

The newlyweds bought their first flat in Leigh Park and then moved to Botley Drive. But like most military wives, Carol has spent many years away from Portsmouth to be by Peter’s side while he served at home and abroad.

‘We spent 18 years in married quarters living in Longmoor, Germany, Bordon and Brize Norton. We moved to Portchester in 1978,’ recalls Carol. ‘I found it very lonely as a service wife sometimes. It could be difficult. I had to join the wives club and they segregated us by our husband’s rank. Sometimes my children couldn’t play with other children because our husbands worked in different ranks,’ she explains.

‘But Peter loved it - if he could still be in the British Army today, he would be.’

At 79, Peter still works for the Co-operative Funeral Service.

With two sons, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild, the Breedons are looking forward to celebrating such a milestone.

‘We have always worked hard together and we’ve never been short of anything,’ says Carol.

‘Peter is a very understanding man.’