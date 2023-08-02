100 miles and over one million steps – Portsmouth-based company complete the South Downs Way for charity

Omnia Consulting are celebrating their 10th anniversary in 2023 and are taking part in several challenges to raise money for four different charities across the UK.

The business have offices in Portsmouth, at Port Solent, Preston and Nottingham and have chosen a charity local to each office and which has a link to a few of their employees. They have also chosen a national charity, Mind.

The Portsmouth team’s chosen charity is Rowans Hospice, an organisation that provide care and support for adults who have life-limiting illnesses.

Omnia Consulting take on South Downs Way

Omnia had previously supported the Rowans when they took on the National Three Peaks challenge in 2021.

The Omnians completed the South Downs challenge over legs. The first leg, from Eastbourne to Ditchling, took 11 hours. In all,around 70,000 steps were taken – 50km (30 miles).

The second leg, which started at Ditchling Beacon and finished at Amberley, took just under nine hours (40.5km, 52,000 steps).

Leg three was completed in a total of 8.5 hours with the team walking a distance of 40km (50,000 steps). This leg started at Amberley, north of Arundel, and finished at Queen Elizabeth Country Park.

The final leg started in Winchester and again finished at QECP, walking 37k in nine hours, taking 51,000 steps each.

Overall, the 23-strong team walked 160km (100 miles) in 38 hours, racking up 1.265m steps!

Omnia’s Managing Director, Lee McDonald, said: “I’m hugely impressed and proud of all our Omnians that participated.

"Also, those that supported either directly or helped manage the workload to allow it to happen.

"This sort of challenge is often an awful lot harder than most think and some real grit and determination was shown on top of a fair few aching limbs and a more than a few blisters.

"I think they all agree it was worth it in the end to help raise some money and awareness for some great and deserving charities, both locally and nationally.”