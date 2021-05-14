Wymering Manor is said to be Hampshire's most haunted building. Picture: Malcolm Wells

8 of the most haunted places in Portsmouth

Portsmouth is an ancient city with parts of it dating centuries and areas that even featured in the Domesday Book from almost 1,000 years ago.

With so much history, that leaves plenty of room for tales of haunted buildings, ghosts and spooky apparitions.

Here are eight of the places that are said to be most haunted in the city.

Have you ever dared to visit them?

1. The naval base

The Lady of the Harbour is a ghost that is said to haunt the area around the naval base. According to the legend, she is the ghost of a naval widow and makes whimpering noises. She is often seen in dark corners or down alleyways.

2. Fratton

The Froddington Witch used to haunt this area and was said to make a high pitched whistle, which would mesmerise passers-by. So if you ever hear any whistling in Fratton, this could be why...

3. Victoria Park

It is said that the park is haunted by The Vanishing Man who appears when the light is low. He is dressed in a rain coat, carries a suitcase and is thin and tall - he approaches you before disappearing into thin air.

4. Fort Widley

This Victorian Fort is said to be haunted by the spirit of a little boy. It is said that he was a drummer who fell to his death down the spiral staircase. Rapid footsteps have been heard running along the tunnels.

