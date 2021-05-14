8 of the most haunted places in Portsmouth
Portsmouth is an ancient city with parts of it dating centuries and areas that even featured in the Domesday Book from almost 1,000 years ago.
Friday, 14th May 2021
With so much history, that leaves plenty of room for tales of haunted buildings, ghosts and spooky apparitions.
Here are eight of the places that are said to be most haunted in the city.
Have you ever dared to visit them?
