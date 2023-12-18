A34 lorry breakdown blocks highway in Winnall near Winchester at M3 motorway junction - 1 hour delays
Drivers are delayed this morning due to a traffic incident which has blocked one lane of a major road.
One lane of the A34, in the Winnall area near Winchester, is obstructed following the incident, and motorists travelling on the M3 motorway are impacted. Delays are building in the area and journeys will take roughly an hour longer than planned.
Traffic monitoring serice Romanse reports: “#A34 Southbound - one lane remains BLOCKED between A272/Three Maids Hill Rbt #WorthyDown and #M3 J9 #Winnall due to a broken down lorry, heavy delays of approx 60 minutes.”
More details to follow.