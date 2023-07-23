Alan Mak MP welcomes Schools Minister Nick Gibb to Headteachers’ Forum at Hayling College

Mr Mak welcomed the minister as the keynote speaker at the Havant Headteachers’ Forum held at Hayling College.

Local headteachers had the opportunity to engage directly with Mr Gibb on a range of issues from schools funding to the OFSTED inspection process.

Mr Gibb also met Year 9 Hayling College students studying English and preparing for their GCSEs.

Alan Mak MP organised the meeting local headteachers and Schools Minister Nick Gibb

The Havant Headteachers’ Forum was established by Mr Mak after he was first elected in 2015 to bring together the heads and leaders of local schools in his constituency.

In attendance were Martyn Reah (The Hayling College), Sarah Bennett (Crookhorn College), Craig Noble (Havant Academy), Matthew Quinn (Oaklands Catholic School), Christopher Anders (Park Community School), Paul Foxley (Purbrook Park School), Mike Hartnell (Warblington School), Mike Gaston (Havant and South Downs College) and Donna Maxwell (Mill Rythe Junior School).

Mr Mak said: “I’m delighted to have secured a visit by the Schools Minister to Hayling College where he met students and spoke to local heads about key issues affecting our schools.

"Supporting local schools so that our young people get the best start in life is a key priority for me, and I will continue to work hard to ensure young people in the Havant constituency can secure the best educational outcomes.”

Mr Gibb said: “The Government remains committed to supporting schools and ensuring every child receives a world-class education, and I was delighted to meet Hayling College pupils who are working hard.”

Mr Reah, Head at Hayling College, added: “I have a good working relationship with our local MP and we were delighted to host the Schools Minister and neighbouring headteachers.