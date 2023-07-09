Lizzie was one of the original Hotwalls artists, having been in residence in her Arch studio since it was created in 2016.

But she moved out last Thursday to make way for new artists.

‘I had a great time in my seven years at the Hotwalls and my business really grew,’ she explained.

Lizzie Cornelius pictured with some of her work. Picture: Vernon Nash

‘I have been involved with local communities, collaborations, solo exhibitions and selling my artwork to some amazing local customers. I’ve also sent artwork to the other side of the world.

‘I have had great support from my customers, but the time has come to move on and make way for new upcoming artists.

‘I look forward to continuing to paint at the dockyard and to sell on site.’

Lizzie continued: ‘It has been a real struggle to find a new place, but with help from Councillor Steve Pitt and Hannah Prowse (CEO of the Portsmouth Naval Base Property Trust) I was eventually offered Porters Lodge.’

Porters Lodge is the oldest building within the dockyard.

‘This beautiful space offers four times the amount of room and is south facing,’ said Lizzie, who hopes to create an artistic environment where not only will she be painting and selling her own originals, prints and homewares, but will be inviting other artists to run workshops.

The first workshop will be this month with Alice Hume of Hume Looms, who also started her career at the Hotwalls. Lizzie started her painting career in 2006 and has gone from strength to strength, especially with the exposure at the Hotwalls.

She lives on Hayling Island, where she started her painting career from her home studio which overlooked the Solent - hence her business name I Can See The Sea.

Lizzie’s working life started in the Inland Revenue at Kings Terrace in Portsmouth aged 18. After 10 years, she decided to change direction and took over a catering business which was run by her mother.

This lasted for approximately another 10 years, until Lizzie went back to college at Chichester to study a course in art and design where she experienced painting, ceramics, sculpture and history of art.

Lizzie takes her inspiration from 1950s vintage china that used to be found in church halls, the colours of the British seaside and of her favourite desert of ice cream colours.

One of her notable pieces was that of the America’s Cup, which the team at BAR (Ben Ainslie Racing) loved so much she was commissioned to design a Christmas card for them.

Lizzie has also been involved with the local community where she has had many visits to her studio. More recently, she has visited the children at Kings Academy on Northern Parade to give a talk about her work.

Lizzie’s studio is now open at the dockyard seven days a week, 10 am to 5 pm. An official opening takes place next Sunday, July 16, from 11 am to 5 pm. There will be live music from Astrid M and Lucas Bradshaw.