Talks to determine whether workers at a Gosport supermarket will strike for the first time are continuing hours before the proposed picket could start.

GMB Union bosses and Asda representatives met today (January 18) after the proposed action was postponed from Monday, January 15 at the Dock Road supermarket. It follows concerns raised by staff over a "toxic" working environment at the store, but the planned strike was pushed back as a "show of good faith" by the union.

If an agreement is not reached, workers will walk out of the shop at 12:01am on the morning of Friday, January 19. The action will last for 24 hours and Asda workers are expected to join a picket line at around 7am.

Nicola Nixon, GMB regional organiser, said: "We are being very clear though that if sufficient progress hasn’t taken place in the meantime and Asda haven’t used this week wisely, our members will be out on strike beginning next Friday."

As reported in The Guardian Asda owners - billionaire brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa, and the private equity firm TDR Capital - faced questions from MPs about the business' debt amid the cost of living crisis.