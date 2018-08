BARRY Chuckle, half of the entertainment duo the Chuckle Brothers, has died age 73.

First appearing on our television sets in 1967, Barry and Paul starred in ChuckleVision on the BBC between 1987 and 2009.

Filming of their new Channel 5 show was put on hold over the summer at the request of Barry's doctor.

