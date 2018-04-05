Beach clean for ‘jewel in the crown’

Have your say

A much-loved beach was given a spring clean thanks to volunteers.

More than 100 people gathered at Stokes Bay armed with litter pickers and rubbish bags to help clean the beach, which is often described as the jewel in Gosport’s crown.

Organisers Kevin and Hazel Casy from Friends of Stokes Bay said they were ‘blown away’ by the turn-out.

The local Brownie group joined children from schools in the area, including Gomer Junior School.

