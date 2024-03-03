Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Buckler’s Hard Yacht Harbour team has been safeguarding the pup from disturbance by river users, while working with Natural England, the Seal Alliance, British Divers Marine Life Rescue and Wild New Forest Guided Tours to help protect it.

Seal pups grow at a very quick rate on a diet of high fat and protein milk from their mothers and this new pup has now survived its first month. Pups triple their body weight from 10 to 40kg in their first three weeks, as their white fur is replaced by a shorter patterned coat.

Grey seals are a native wildlife species which has naturally colonised on the Beaulieu River but only recently started to breed locally. Over a third of the world’s grey seals live in UK waters, with as many as 88 per cent of those in Scotland.

Harbour Master Wendy Stowe said: “This is very exciting news, as grey seals don’t usually breed in these waters and we believe it is the first pup to survive here.

“We would like to thank all of our river users for acting responsibly and helping us to keep the seal pup safe and undisturbed during its all-important first month. We are looking forward to watching it grow and join the grey seal colony on the Beaulieu River."

They are not the only wildlife to make their home on the Beaulieu River, which is a Special Area of Conservation (SAC) as well as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI). Its unique habitats provide a lifeline as a feeding ground for more than 200 species of bird life.

