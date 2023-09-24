Becks Cross loses 5 stone! And becomes the Slimming World magazine cover girl!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Weighing in at 14 stone 7lbs when she joined, Becks was down to 9 stone 7lbs within a year and a half.

‘’I learned to cook myself, meal prep, I became more active and just made sure I hit 10k steps everyday before bed - no matter what," she recalled. “And the weight started coming off

‘I had a great loss in my first week and as the weeks went by the weight was dropping off and I was feeling more myself again.”

Becks is the Slimming World cover star

Due to suffering from VATER syndrome and uterus didelphys – the latter a rare condition where a person develops two uteruse – she was told she could never have children.

But after years of trying, eight months after hitting her weight target she became pregnant with her little boy Dexter. Then two years later Becks fell pregnant with her daughter Harper.

After having Harper, she rejoined her slimming world group to get the baby weight off and got back to her target weight in June of this year.Becks subsequently became a Slimming World consultant to help others on their weight loss journey.

"I’m fitter, healthier and 100 times happier as a 26-year-old mum than I was a 19-year-old girl and I want to help as many people feel the same,” she declared.

Becks Cross before she started on her Slimming World journey

She was then approached by Slimming World to share her story in the national magazine, which is currently on sale.

Becks’ local group meets at St. Matthews Church, Wych Lane, Bridgemary, on Thursdays (5.30pm & 7.30pm) and Fridays (9am & 10.30am).