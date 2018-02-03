Blind residents try their hand at new sport

BLIND and visually-impaired people have been bowled over by the introduction of a new sport.

The charity Losing My Sight has organised a series of blind cricket sessions at Fratton Community Centre, which have gone down a treat with the charity’s regulars.

Chairman Dave Taylor said: ‘This is the first time we have organised it in Portsmouth.

‘We are doing four taster sessions to see if people like it and they seem to have really enjoyed themselves so far.

‘With how well things have gone, we want to continue it throughout the year.’

David Daniels said: ‘It was Hampshire VIC that set it up because they are looking for some new players.

‘It is all about getting people interested in the sport, and engaging with other blind and visually impaired people in the community.

‘We have had a good number of players come through the door already.’