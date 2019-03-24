Blooming great turnout as spring show returns

HORTICULTURALISTS showed off their talents as an annual spring show returned at the weekend.

Bosses at The Hayling Island Horticultural Society were stunned to receive more than 300 display entries as the fixture descended on the Hayling Island Community Centre on Saturday.

Daffodils, pot plants, cookery, floral art, handicrafts and photographs were all exhibited, but what was most encouraging for organisers, they said, was the fact there were more than 100 displays from local schoolchildren – the yearly event’s highest ever.

Publicity officer Liese Holden said: ‘This is a huge event and it was so pleasing to see so many young entrants this year.’