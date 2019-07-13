Body discovered near Hampshire golf club

Have your say

A BODY was found on a road at golf club in Hampshire this morning

A Hampshire Police spokeswoman said: ‘Police were called at 9.58am following the discovery of a body.

‘Shepherds Farm Lane near Corhampton Golf Club has been closed.

‘We are not in a position to release any other information.’

