Boy, 16, robbed and had his head stamped on by two people in Gosport

A teenage boy was punched, knocked to the ground and had his head stamped on during a robbery in Gosport.

The 16-year-old was leaving Tesco in Forton when he was approached by two males between 1.30pm and 2pm on Saturday March 30.

Forton Road, Gosport. Picture: Google Maps

One of the males was riding a bike and the other was sitting on the handle bars.

Police said one of the offenders punched the boy on the left side of the head.

He fell over and one of the males stamped on, and kicked, his head. One of them then picked up a multi-pack of crisps he had just bought and demanded his bag.

The offenders stole a black baseball cap with ADDIS written in white across the front, a black ADDIS man bag which also had ADDIS written in white on it, and £2 in loose change.

The boy suffered cuts, grazes and bruises.

One of the males is described as: aged 17 to 18, 5ft 11ins, white, of slim build and with short dark brown hair. He had a fair complexion and was wearing a grey long sleeved tracksuit top with a small logo on the front, and grey tracksuit bottoms.

The second offender was riding a black and grey Cararra mountain bike with chunky tyres.

Police staff investigator Jessica Tallent, said: ‘I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone who thinks they know the offenders involved. Were you in the area? Did you see what happened or did you see the offenders before or after?’

Anyone with information should call Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 44190110399.