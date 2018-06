Have your say

FIRE crews are battling a blaze above a seaside café on Hayling Island.

Four crews from across Southsea, Cosham and Hayling Island have been called to the incident in Seafront.

It is believed a fire has ignited in the flat above the Beach Café.

The alarm was sounded at 5.32pm.

In attendance includes Southsea’s aerial ladder platform.

There has been no word on whether anyone has been injured in the fire.

More details to follow.