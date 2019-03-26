Brewery sets its sights on expansion after smashing crowdfunding target 

A BREWERY that was looking for £300,000 investment has smashed its target and is now looking to expand.

Staggeringly Good, in St George's Industrial Estate, Rodney Road, Southsea, started in 2015, brewing part-time on borrowed equipment, labelling bottles by hand in an old shipping unit.

Three years on, it has established itself as one of England's top 20 breweries (Untappd) and has grown into a 11,000L brewery producing over 250,000 pints in the last 24 months.

The brewery, which is famed for its dinosaur themed branding, was hoping to raise £300,000 on crowdfunding website Crowdcube to fund its expansion – boosting the brewery capacity to 44,000L and adding its own canning line, plus hiring more staff to cope with demand.

Paul Judd, tap room manager, said the f irm was delighted to hit its target and enter overfunding, currently standing at £350,000. Plus it has secured a £200,000 private in vestment.

Paul said: ‘We’ve managed to hit our crowd funding target and are now into over funding.

‘Once it’s all finalised the build on our new brewery four times the size of the current one will begin here in Portsmouth. Thank you for your support.’

The Staggeringly Good tap room served more than 37,000 beers last year, and h eld many events featuring live entertainment.

The firm also held WarriorFest, a unique dinosaur/pirate themed beer festival onboard HMS Warrior.

For more go to staggeringlygood.com/